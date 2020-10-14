Survey finds Aberdeen residents have highest disposable income in UK

A survey has found those living in Aberdeen are the best off in the UK when it comes to disposable income.

The survey, pulled together by CV-Library and property site Zoopla, has found that the Granite City has pipped top spot in the UK for locals with the most money to spend.

It suggests Aberdeen offers the best chance of achieving the perfect work-life balance thanks to high wages and relatively cheap accommodation.

The largest average salary in the UK is collected by workers in London, closely followed by those in Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

However, Aberdeen claims top spot in the cheapest Scottish city in which to rent, also claiming the second spot for the same category across the UK.

The average monthly salary is listed as £2,278.66 in Aberdeen, with monthly costs amassing £780.84.

The survey’s findings suggest those living in Aberdeen are left with an astonishing £1,497.82 to play with after covering their basic costs.

City Average monthly salary Basic monthly costs Remaining income Aberdeen £2,278.66 £780.84 £1,497.82 Sheffield £2,156.74 £860.47 £1,296.27 Cardiff £2,162.09 £912.38 £1,249.71 Hull £1,958.13 £746.47 £1,211.66 Southampton £2,088.01 £889.27 £1,198.74 Exeter £2,203.14 £1,010.20 £1,192.94 Liverpool £2,043.28 £890.43 £1,152.85 Portsmouth £2,079.34 £932.95 £1,146.39 Leeds £2,100.79 £959.97 £1,140.82 Newcastle £2,075.61 £935.65 £1,139.96 Bristol £2,210.04 £1,087.47 £1,122.57 Birmingham £2,104.58 £987.81 £1,116.77 Glasgow £2,061.88 £947.88 £1,114.00 Leicester £1,976.45 £904.33 £1,072.12 Edinburgh £2,254.66 £1,192.79 £1,061.87 Manchester £2,121.30 £1,107.93 £1,013.37 Brighton £2,223.72 £1,300.94 £922.78 London £2,410.86 £2,149.89 £260.97

*Average monthly salary taken from CV-Library data between June 1 and August 30, 2020. Basic monthly costs include rent for a one bed flat (data provided by Zoopla), relevant council tax, a local monthly travel card, basic utility bills and groceries.

In comparison, only Glasgow and Edinburgh featured on the UK wide list with 13th placed Glasgow presenting an average salary each month of £2,061.88. Outgoings have been calculated at £947.88, leaving residents with £1,114 to spend.

Edinburgh, which ranked 15th, produced a higher average salary than its M8 friend did, with workers taking home £2,254.66.

Outgoings were significantly larger, with a month’s costs exceeding the thousand-pound mark at £1,192.79, leaving residents in Edinburgh with £1,001.87 left to spend.

The data has been taken from information held by CV-Library which outlines the average monthly salaries between June 1 and August 31 this year.

Deductible costs are calculated by the cost to rent a one-bed flat, information held by Zoopla, alongside the relevant council tax, a local travel card, basic utility bills and groceries.

CV-Library has said employers bear no control over the cost of living in each area, however, have suggested a fair living wage be considered despite hardships currently being experienced by businesses.