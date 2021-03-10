A speed survey has clocked two cars travelling at double the speed limit on a north-east road.

Aberdeenshire Council carried out the survey on Hospital Road in Ellon and it revealed that 54% of motorists were travelling above the 30mph speed limit.

The speeds of 14,352 motorcycles, cars, vans and trucks were recorded over the period of a week in February.

One vehicle was caught travelling at double the speed limit at 61mph and another at 60mph.

Bikers were caught doing 40mph, van drivers 53mph and truck drivers were recorded reaching speeds of 47mph.

Local resident Gary Thomson has spent several years complaining to both Police Scotland and the local authority’s road service about the actions of drivers travelling at excessive speeds.

And he was not surprised to find vehicles were doing double the speed limit.

‘These figures do not surprise me at all’

He said he had hoped the road might be reduced to a 20mph speed limit, and added: “I have been exchanging emails with the police and the road service for a number of years regarding excessive speeds on Hospital Road.

“I have witnessed many incidents including lorries driving on the pavement to pass other vehicles as the speed they are travelling at has forced them into dangerous actions.

“The new figures do not surprise me at all, there is a serious issue on this road and what we need is traffic calming measures to make drivers slow down. In my opinion Hospital Road should be considered for reducing the speed limit to 20mph, but sadly this is apparently not under consideration by the council.”

Councillor Gillian Owen, who represents Ellon and District, has been helping Mr Thomson with the issue for some time, and attended a recent meeting with Mr Thomson and officers.

A request was made for lights at a crossing beside the golf club to be fixed and for speed displays to be installed.

She said: “I have been helping Mr Thomson with this issue for a while but sadly no one considered that there was a problem and now we have these recent figures it tells us a completely different story. Travelling at 61 mph on Hospital Road is a disgrace.

“This is a safe route to school which children and young people will soon be going back to use. What chance does a child have if a lorry mounts the pavement to pass another lorry – none at all. I make a plea to all drivers using this road, the maximum speed is 30mph please stick to that.

‘There’s no excuse for speeding’

“On Thursday, Gary and I met virtually with an officer to discuss these unacceptable figures and to try and work out a plan of action to encourage drivers to reduce their speed, which may save a life. Our discussions concerned the survey and how this needs to be addressed as quickly as possible.

“Firstly, it appears that the flashing lights on the golf club crossing are not operational we have asked that these be fixed. Secondly, we have asked that the “vehicle activated speed display traffic detection equipment,” be installed. Many of you will remember that it was used on the A948 a few years ago to monitor speeding and to advise people when they were exceeding the limit.

“This system will also collect further data for us and once that has been analysed we can discuss what measures are needed to make sure drivers obey the limit. Please remember there’s no excuse for speeding.”

Ewan Wallace, head of transportation at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “Aberdeenshire Council, along with partners at Police Scotland, take concerns regarding road safety in our local communities very seriously. It is unfortunate that the actions of some motorists require a need for public resources to resolve poor driver behaviour; however, we would echo the requests to adhere to the speed limits.

“We continue to work with local communities and our elected members on issues such as these and will take appropriate action where required in line with our agreed policies and strategic approach to road casualty reduction.”

Formartine Community Policing Team Inspector Mark Young added: “Road safety is very much a priority in Formartine and we engage with partners and communities to address identified issues.

“We have carried out regular speeding enforcement operations at this location and we will continue to provide high profile patrols on priority routes as we aim to positively influence driver behaviour.

“This is one strand of Operation CEDaR (Challenge, Educate, Detect and Reduce), our local road safety strategy and we will continue to work closely with the local authority to ensure public concerns are actively addressed.”