‘Surprise’ at volume of litter found in Aberdeen clean-up

Students who organised a litter pick were surprised to find “10 times” the amount of rubbish expected.

The Aberdeen University Conservation Society carried out the clean-up in Seaton, at the grassy site near Lidl.

Although the unused ground is owned by a housebuilder it is the legal responsibility of residents to clean up.

As a result, it has been plagued by a history of littering.

The students were joined by the Woodland Society and Aberdeen University Marine Society for the clean-up.

Their efforts were focused on the trees and shrubs, as this is where rubbish tends to settle.

By the end, so much rubbish was collected by the volunteers that they had to stop because they ran out of bags.

Patrick Neville, a committee member of the Aberdeen University Conservation Society and the Woodland Society, said: “We had about 20 people and were surprised by how much we found.

“We had originally planned to go up the river as well.

“Some of it was small things, but there’s larger objects there as well.

“When we collected around 10 times as much as anticipated, we realised we had a problem.”

Rebecca Running, president of the Aberdeen University Marine Society, said: “I think being involved in litter picks and beach cleans are so important, especially for the younger generations, as it will be our job to deal with the consequences in the future.

“Although picking up litter in Aberdeen isn’t solving the global problem, it is changing the mindset of people.

“Also, cleaning up our city, our oceans and our parks feeds into the bigger problem.”

The area was flagged as a problem site for littering by the Old Aberdeen Community Council last year, although it is a historic problem.

Bottles, plastic, paint tins, cans, clothing and even a pram were found in the area.

Despite the hard work of the volunteers, the litter pickers consider it to be an unfinished job.

They will be organising another clean-up shortly.

To get involved, contact the Aberdeen University Conservation Society on Facebook.