Aberdeen researchers create surgical device to help trauma victims

A pioneering device invented by Aberdeen scientists has helped treat dozens of trauma patients.

Academics from Aberdeen University created equipment which could temporarily stop blood flow for patients with life-threatening injuries.

The device, called Resuscitative Endovascular Balloon Occlusion of the Aorta (REBOA), is currently being piloted, with the trial halfway through.

So far it has been used on 41 patients throughout major trauma centres in England – though its impact on their condition is yet to be determined.

REBOA, which sees a small inflatable balloon inserted into the aorta, aims to increase the chance of survival within the vital window before a patient goes to the operating theatre.

The scheme is being led by Aberdeen University’s Health Services Research Unit as well as NHS Grampian and is funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR).

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Professor Marion Campbell from the university and trauma surgeon Jan Jansen are at the forefront of the research.

Prof Campbell said: “Many people thought that, given the fast-moving environment of emergency departments, you would not be able to run a trial like this.

“Our trial has shown this can be done. We undertook a lot of training at sites to enable this to happen.

“Each year around 5,400 people in England and Wales die after being severely injured – for example, in a road traffic collision.

“The leading cause of preventable death following injury is uncontrolled bleeding. We will measure a range of outcomes for each patient.”

The device, which aims to keep blood around vital organs, namely the heart and brain, is still in its infancy and its impact is unproven.

It is currently being piloted across 10 major trauma centres in NHS England, with six other hospitals in the process of using it.

It is currently used by The Royal London Hospital and the London Air Ambulance service.

The trial is expected to continue for another two years with the aim of treating a total of 120 patients by the end.

If successful the equipment will be used across the UK.