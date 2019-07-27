Aberdeen office space could be transformed into plastic surgery hub

Plans have been tabled to convert unused office space in Aberdeen into a plastic surgeon’s consultation room.

Proposals submitted to Aberdeen City Council seek change of use consent for the premises at 10 Albyn Terrace in the city.

The application would see it change from a class 4 (business) to class 2 use (financial professional and other services).

If approved it would be used as a consultation room and for minor treatments.

The application, submitted by Dr Thanassi Athanassopoulos, was sent to the local authority yesterday.

Planning officers based at Marischal College will now begin a consultation process that includes notifying neighbouring residents and businesses about the proposal.

They have an opportunity to offer views on the application.

The council is aiming to reach a decision by September 24.