Surge in flytipping in Aberdeenshire since start of lockdown

Flytipping has surged in Aberdeenshire since the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown, new figures show.

There have been 605 reports of waste dumped illegally since March 23, when the stay-at-home measures were first introduced.

The total for 2020, up to August 4, is 803. With more than four months of the year still to go, the statistics already exceed the total for the whole of last year when 712 incidents were discovered and 722 in 2018.

Recycling centres in Aberdeenshire were closed to the public during the national lockdown but were reopened on an appointment-only basis on June 1.

However, reports of illegal dumping continued after that point, with 154 recorded in June and 158 in July.

Fridges, mattresses, car tyres, washing machines, ovens, TVs, asbestos and other construction waste were amongst the items discarded.

Earlier this year, toys, wooden pallets, tyres, electrical equipment and black bags were left in the wooded area outside Chapel of Garioch.

And in a separate incident, items suspected to have been covered in asbestos were dumped beside Oyne, and are thought to have been there since before Christmas.

The figures were obtained by Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid. A total of 276 of the incidents this year – more than a third – relate to towns and villages in his constituency.

Aberdeenshire Council also revealed that no-one has been prosecuted for fly-tipping in 2020 to date.

Mr Duguid said: “These figures confirm that we are experiencing a surge in fly-tipping this year in Aberdeenshire.

“I am very disappointed to see that my own constituency accounts for more than a third of all incidents.

“There is no excuse for dumping waste like this. Those responsible show no respect for our countryside and no remorse for the misery they cause.

“Their irresponsible and illegal behaviour is an unfair burden on the taxpayer, as it is the council that is usually left to clear up their mess. In other cases, farmers and landowners are left with hefty bills.

“The re-opening of the council skips on June 1 appears to have made little difference, with hundreds of incidents since then.

“It is also very concerning to hear that no-one has been prosecuted.

“I know Covid-19 has led to huge backlogs in the courts, but people should not be allowed to get away with this.”