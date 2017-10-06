Surfacing work for new Aberdeen bypass to close a busy section of route

A section of a busy road is to close tonight for work to be carried out on the Aberdeen bypass.

Part of the A93 North Deeside Road will shut so surfacing work can take place.

Contractor Aberdeen Roads Ltd is set to close the road to the east of the new North Deeside Road bridge from 8pm tonight until 6am on Monday.

Drivers will be diverted along the B979 at Milltimber Brae across the new bridge before re-joining the A93.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “This weekend closure is required to enable the contractor to complete road surfacing to the east of the new North Deeside Road Bridge.

“These works have been timed to take place during a weekend to minimise the impact it may have on road users.

“We would like to encourage those drivers who would consider using this route to plan their journey in advance.

“They should also give themselves additional travelling time so that they can reach their destination safely and on time.”