Surface water forces emergency road closures in Aberdeen

Surface water has forced sections of two Aberdeen roads to close today.

The emergency road closures have been put in place by Aberdeen City Council over fears of potential freezing as temperatures are set to plummet over the weekend.

The council said the closures, which were due to be enforced at 11am today, will be on Kirk Brae between Ladyhill Road and Countesswells Road and on the Blacktop Road between Baillieswells Road and Bishopdams Road.

A council statement said: “The closures will be lifted either when there is no risk of freezing or there is no water on the affected roads.”