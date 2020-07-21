Surface dressing programme to begin on north-east roads

North-east roads in four areas are to undergo resurfacing as part of a summer improvement programme.

This year’s programme, expected to take place between late July and late August in Aberdeenshire, has been scaled back from usual as a result of the coronavirus pandemic situation, and will focus on roads in Garioch, Banff and Buchan and Buchan and Formartine.

Aberdeenshire Council have reminded motorists to remain vigilant and look out for loose chipping and vulnerable road crews who are carrying out the work.

The speed limit through surface dressing works will be 20mph mandatory, rather than advisory.

The local authority will share information on its Twitter and Facebook feeds during the works to tell road users where they will be taking place and when to help motorists plan their journeys.

Aberdeenshire Council’s head of roads, landscape services and waste management, Philip McKay, said: “Warning signs advising of surface dressing works are always erected prior to work starting, and remain in place for several days after the work has been carried out.

“While it sometimes may appear that a road is clear and suitable for normal use, there may still be loose chippings to watch out for, so I would urge road users to always adhere to the site signs and drive at the appropriate speed.”

He added: “Driving at excessive speed over loose chippings can cause spinning and skidding, as well as chipping to windscreens and paintwork. I would urge road users to drive at the advised speed limit to avoid any accidents.

“We appreciate that working on the road network can cause inconvenience to users, but I would ask that you bear with us as we carry out these essential repairs, which deliver long term benefits to road condition.”