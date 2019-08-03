Support on offer for north-east pupils as exam results set to be revealed

Counsellors at a leading children’s charity are calling on north-east youngsters who are worried about exam results to get in touch.

The NSPCC’s Childline service centre in Aberdeen has specially trained counsellors ready to help children when results from the National 5 and Higher exams are released to pupils on Tuesday.

Leanne Ferries, service manager at the Aberdeen base, said: “There can be an incredible pressure for children and young people during the exam period and this can turn to extreme anxiety around results time, especially if their marks don’t match up to their expectations or hopes.

“Our message today is that Childline is here to discuss these issues and we would encourage every pupil who has not received the grades they wanted to remain calm and positive, and realise that next week’s results are not the end of the world.”