Support group to help people in north-east diagnosed HIV+

A support group has been set up to help north-east residents who have been diagnosed as being HIV+.

Positive Peers has been established by the LGBT+ charity Four Pillars, with meetings to be organised on a monthly basis.

Members of the group can benefit from advice from experts and can arrange one-to-one sessions with a trained Four Pillars volunteer.

Monthly trips will also be organised, including going to the cinema, bowling and ice skating.

To find out more about the group, email mail@fourpillarsuk.org or to find out more information go to bit.ly/2oV0pui