Support group launched to help north-east people with sight problems

A support group has been launched to help people suffering from sight loss.

The Macular Society has announced it will now hold a monthly get-together, starting on May 16 from 10am at the Hopeville Social Club, Inverurie.

It comes after the organisation held an open day last month giving people information on age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and other macular conditions.

Macular disease is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK and around 1.5 million people are currently affected.

Laura Gray, Macular Society regional manager, said: “It’s good to be able to learn from each other’s experiences and get tips.

“Our groups can really help people increase in confidence and become more independent.”

For more information contact 01467 620 658 or email laura.gray@macularsociety.org