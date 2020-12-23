Support for those in north-east who may be struggling over festive period

A number of organisations are to open their doors this Christmas to help those who may be struggling over the festive period.

While it is a day that many will spend with family members, others are not so lucky.

In the north-east, there are many who will be alone this Christmas day, and some are even without a place to call their own.

However, there are services dedicated to making sure those who have nowhere to go don’t have to be alone this Christmas.

And these are more important than ever this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Social Bite, based on Union Street, will offer company and a festive dinner to those most in need on December 24 and 25.

They are asking the public to help with this by buying a homeless person Christmas dinner for £5.

In a social media appeal, the social enterprise urged people to get involved and help make it a Christmas to remember for the homeless and vulnerable.

It read: “This is more important than ever this Christmas.

“We really need your help – please share this post to spread the word.

“This year Social Bite will be again opening up our stores in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen on Christmas Day to give Christmas dinner and loving company to homeless and vulnerable people.”

The cafe will be open on tomorrow and on Christmas Day from noon until 3pm.

Aberdeen Cyrenians, which is also a homelessness charity, will be running every day over the festive period, providing food and advice to those who are struggling or find themselves in crisis.

They will be operating from 9am until 5pm every day except for Friday and Sunday which will be 9am to 4pm.

The organisation will have access to food and will provide help for those struggling to put gas and electric in the meter.

Staff can also provide support with gifts for children among other things.

Street Friends Helping the Homeless will be offering two “festive specials” from its table on St Nicholas Street on both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day from 9:30am until 11:30am.

There will be singers and a musician, and volunteers will be handing out some special items which have been gathered as part of the Festive Shoebox Appeal.

Meanwhile, the Somebody Cares warehouse on Greenwell Road in Altens will close tomorrow and reopen on Monday, January 4.

And the Megastore on Hazledene Road will be open from 9:30am until 4:30pm but will be closed on Christmas Day.

CFINE’s food bank will be closed to walk-ins. However, the charity will continue emergency home deliveries up until 12pm on December 24.

Deliveries will start again on December 29, 30 and 31, and deliveries on these days will be up until 12pm.

Food parcel requests for December 29 must be in by Thursday, December 24 at 12pm and requests for January 5 must be in by Thursday, December 31 at 12pm.

Depending on the volume of requests and driver availability, there is no guarantee that parcels will arrive on the day requested. Home deliveries will restart from January 5.

Instant Neighbour will close at 1pm on Wednesday, December 23 and reopen at 8:30am on Wednesday, January 6.

The food bank will be open between 10am to 3pm on Tuesday, December 29 and Wednesday, December 30.

Throughout December, all Asda supermarket cafes will provide children under the age of 16 with a meal completely free of charge when accompanied by an adult.

There is no minimum spend requirements or restrictions on the number of children in a family or group that can take advantage of the offer.