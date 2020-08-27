Support for north-east families considering adoption

Families considering adoption will be able to access continuing local authority support.

Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee heard how a targeted campaign between 2017 and 2019 had led to an increase in the number of families adopting children.

Eight families adopted in the two-year period, double the number between 2015 and 2017. Two returned for a second adoption, while one fostering family also adopted a child in their care.

The number of inquiries about adoption also rose by 10 to 34 in 2019.

Families are given continuing support from the local authority, while those who have been adopted also have the option of keeping in touch with their birth families through the council’s Letterbox scheme.

Rosemary Bruce, vice-chair of the committee, said: “Our adoption service has every right to be proud of what it has achieved. They offer a friendly, warm, welcoming, innovative and bespoke service that has routinely achieved good inspections from the Care Inspectorate.”