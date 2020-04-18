Support for north-east businesses on offer during coronavirus pandemic

A north-east business support group is continuing to offer help to fledgling firms despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fraserburgh Enterprise Hub on the town’s Saltoun Square has been closed as a result of the outbreak.

However, staff are still offering to meet clients virtually with the video calling systems Zoom, Skype and Facetime being used as an alternative.

During lockdown, both James & Pamela are on hand to support you & your business. Whilst the office is closed our team… Posted by Fraserburgh Enterprise Hub on Wednesday, 15 April 2020

A statement from the Fraserburgh Enterprise Hub said its workers could help

It said: “During lockdown, both James Adams and Pamela Bidie are on hand to support you and your business.

“Whilst the office is closed our team continue to work from home, offering the same level of care and help they always have.

“Send us a message on Facebook or e-mail us at fraserburgh@elevatoruk.com and we can arrange a virtual meeting.”

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day