Support for EU citizens at Aberdeen Brexit event

A roadshow has taken place in Aberdeen to raise awareness of the EU Settlement Scheme.

The programme is part of the Government’s “Get Ready for Brexit” campaign and enables EU citizens resident in the UK to obtain the status they will require in order to live and work.

Those affected took part in the pop-up event at the city’s Central Library, where Home Office case workers were on hand to help with applications and answer questions.

Applicants need to complete three key steps – prove their identity, show that that they live in the UK, and declare any criminal convictions.

Minister of State for Security and Deputy for EU Exit and No Deal Preparation, Brandon Lewis, said: “EU citizens in Aberdeen have made a huge contribution to the local community.

“They will have until at least December 2020 to apply for the scheme and there’s plenty of support available to do so.”