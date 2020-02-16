North-east support initiative offers spa treatments for carers

An initiative has been launched to support young people who have a caring role.

Respitality will see local businesses offer short breaks, spa treatments, leisure passes, dining experiences and more to youngsters and adults alike.

The project, run by Aberdeenshire Council and the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership, hopes to improve the wellbeing of those with a caring role.

Councillor Gillian Owen said: “Support comes in many forms and we hope this project will inspire local businesses to offer some much-needed VIP treatment.”