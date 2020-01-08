Support for carers on rise as thousands reach out to Aberdeen charity

An Aberdeen social care charity helped nearly 11,000 carers in the city last year.

VSA operates a respite service to support unpaid and informal carers.

The charity says it has seen a huge increase in demand for its services since the Carers (Scotland) Act 2016 was implemented last April.

New legislation was brought in to help provide support and improve the wellbeing of those looking after people needing additional support in the community.

VSA offers information, advice and support to local adult carers and carer groups.

And carer services manager Jackie Campbell said she expects the number of people reaching out to the charity will continue rising.

She said: “For carer services we have seen a dramatic increase in referrals. That’s on the back of the legislation coming into place and people being aware of their rights as unpaid carers.

“It presents so many challenges but as a service we are well-equipped and have a good skill base to provide that service and support. That’s what we are here for.

“We are a very resilient team and the staff work here because that’s what they want to do.

“It’s been a busy year for raising awareness. It means we can give something to carers and tell them ‘this is what you are entitled to’.

She added: “A lot of people don’t think they are carers or don’t think they are entitled to certain things and it is up to us to reassure them. They have security of knowing there is legislation behind what they are asking for and that gives them a voice.

“I’m expecting the increase to continue. To be honest I don’t think we are even halfway up the mountain yet.

“I can see this increasing dramatically and I hope it does because when you look at the stats for Aberdeen city, we are really far behind in the number of carers who are out there.

“We need to continue reaching out to those hidden carers who just manage to get by. They don’t see themselves as carers.”

An unpaid carer is anyone who cares without being paid for a friend or family member with illness, disability, mental health problem or addiction.

A total of 10,617 people were given support at the VSA Carers Respite Service at Airyhall.

The charity also identified 318 new carers and delivered dozens of sessions and events aimed at raising awareness.

But staff admit there is still much more to be done, with official estimates showing there could be around 38,000 people affected in Aberdeen.

Jackie said: “People just soldier on and that’s often to their own detriment.

“Our service is there for them. There is a lot there for the people they care for but we need to make sure they are looking after themselves.

“They often forget about their own health and wellbeing.”

The Carers (Scotland) Act 2016 is designed to support carers’ health and wellbeing and make caring more sustainable. Under the legislation, local authorities have a duty to provide support to carers’ identified needs.

Councils must also have an information and advice service for carers.

Measure include a specific adult carer support plan and young carer statement to identify carers’ needs and personal outcomes.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said ministers were continuing to support those who needed help.

She said: “We recognise the vital role carers play and are committed to supporting them, which is why we are fully funding implementation of the Carers Act by providing £17.4 million to local authorities in 2018-19 and an additional £10.5m this year.

“We welcome the fact that increasing numbers of carers are becoming aware of their rights and we will continue to work with partners, including developing a public information campaign for next year, to ensure this continues.

“Local organisations like VSA are crucial in helping carers to understand their rights and access the support they need.”