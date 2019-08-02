Team to take on Great Aberdeen Run

Employees at a north-east business organisation are donning their running shoes in support of a cancer charity.

A team from Aberdeen Inspired has been in training for the Great Aberdeen Run 10K, which is expected to bring thousands of people into the city centre.

They are aiming to raise as much as possible for Friends of Anchor and their £2 millon appeal for the Anchor Centre, set to open in 2021.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “Our team decided we wanted to support a local charity close to our hearts and what better way than to take part in a great event.”