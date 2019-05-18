Support for north-east charity appeal

A SOCIAL care charity has launched an appeal to give youngsters in need a day out.

The Quarriers’ Summer Days Appeal organises trips for the children it supports in the area.

The charity aims to encourage people to give £15 to cover the cost of a trip for one youngster.

Alice Harper, chief executive of Quarriers, said: “Our summer appeal is a vital date in our calendar and for as little as £15 you can ensure at least one child is given a memorable day out to enjoy new experiences, make connections and forget their troubles.

“We work hard to ensure the people we support reach their full potential and days out provide the opportunity to build on vital skills such as communication and team work as well as playing, exploring and having fun. The lasting effect these outings have on youngsters should not be underestimated.

“Each year we are amazed by our donors’ infinite capacity for generosity and we ask members of the public to back this campaign and show their support to ensure this year can be another great success.”