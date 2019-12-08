Support charity opens doors to show public how it helps people in north-east

The north-east branch of a support charity has opened its doors to showcase its work to the public.

Sacro supports people with behavioural and mental health problems as well as ex-armed forces personnel and those suffering from isolation.

The charity, which serves Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire and is based at Crown Street, helps those it supports to integrate with people in the areas they live in.

And staff have held a special open day to make more people aware of the service it offers.

Senior care worker Dougie Bogie, 58, said: “We wanted to open the charity up to show what we do to people who may not know about Sacro.

“We do a whole load of different things, including activities to help people relax and get them to a point where they are able to cope in normal situations.

“We offer things like meditation and photography courses, which can really help people express their emotions. We have had people out taking care of the gardens on Skene Street and the planters on Carmelite Street.

“It is great for them to be able to make a positive impact.

“Everyone we work with sees an improvement in their behaviour pretty quickly and they are able to start engaging with society.”

Dougie says the team at Sacro plans to hold regular open days from now on.

He added: “We have seen quite an increase in the number of people using our services over the last few years which shows there are people out there who are in need of what we are offering.

“We are also seeing an increase in the amount of support we are getting from the community in the north-east.

“That is great and will help us continue to help as many people as we can.

“We will always be there if people need us.”

The next Sacro open day is due to be held in February, with an exact date to be confirmed in due course.

To get in touch with the charity, phone 01224 560550 or email infoaberdeen@sacro.org.uk