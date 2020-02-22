Support centre staff become ‘like family’ to domestic abuse victims in Aberdeen

Domestic abuse victims have told inspectors how staff from two city support services have “become like family”.

The Aberdeen Cyrenians charity runs two complementary services – the Violence Against Women Project and the Domestic Abuse Support and Accommodation Project –both from its Summer Street base.

Care Inspectorate monitors inspected the services on January 10 and rated their ability to support service users’ wellbeing and leadership as “very good” – the second best of six possible ratings.

Inspectors asked service users what they thought and their responses are contained in a new report.

One said: “The service has become like my family.”

Another added: “The service really is brilliant. I’m not sure what I’d have done without their support.”

A third said: “They’ve supported me through some really dark times and I’m now coming out the other side thanks to them.”

Inspectors praised staff for arranging social activities for service users, including a singing group and a trip to Aberdeen’s Christmas market.

Cyrenians community service lead Lynda Reid-Fowler said: “We’re delighted the hard work and dedication shown by our abuse team has been recognised by the Care Inspectorate.

“The ‘very good’ ratings highlight the level of commitment and care put at the centre of the support our staff give to vulnerable individuals through the darkest of times.

“The Violence Against Women Project is a lifeline for women who have themselves been trafficked, abused and violated.

“Our staff are there for the long haul, helping to move vulnerable people away from the trauma they are experiencing, and rebuild their lives.”

Ms Reid-Fowler said the domestic abuse project helps both women and men flee abuse.

She added: “Our staff listen, provide safety plans, and help find and move people to safe accommodation, ensuring they have the wraparound support to begin moving towards a meaningful life.

“We are delighted with the report and rating and hope to continue and strengthen this life-changing work in the future.”

One service user, who did not want to be named, told the Evening Express: “I have been getting support for a couple of years and my confidence and self esteem has increased and this has had a positive knock-on effect for my family.

“Staff are approachable. It is great to know someone cares and doesn’t judge me.”