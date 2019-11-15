Supervision order for racist Aberdeen shoplifter

A racist shoplifter has been slapped with a supervision order.

Barrie Dykes, 41, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty to three charges from October 18 at Sainsbury’s Local in the St Nicholas Centre.

He admitted stealing a bottle of wine, as well as acting in a racially aggravated manner by lashing out with his arms, acting aggressively, shouting, swearing and shouting racist remarks at a man.

He also admitted a racially aggravated charge of assaulting the man by striking his head with his hand and spitting on his face.

All three offences were committed while Dykes was on bail. Sheriff Graeme Napier told Dykes, whose address was given as Virginia Street, Aberdeen: “This behaviour was completely unacceptable.”

He gave him a one year supervision order and a restriction of liberty order to be at his address between certain times for four months.