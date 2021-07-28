Supervision for woman who smashed way into local pub with a keg and frying pan

A woman has been handed a supervision order after smashing her way into her local pub using a keg and frying pan and stealing booze.

Jill Wiggins, or Knox, spent half an hour using various tools she found lying around at the back of the Three Lums pub in Sheddocksley to try and break a window.

When she eventually managed to get in, the 42-year-old grabbed Jack Daniel’s and Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, along with five other bottles.

But Knox was apprehended over the early-morning raid when she called 999 herself requesting assistance later the same morning.

Knox, of Taransay Crescent, Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to a charge of theft by housebreaking over the incident, which happened on May 21.

‘Tremendous degree of genuine remorse’

And she has now appeared back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced.

Defence agent Liam Mcallister described the case as “deeply tragic”, explaining his client had relapsed after 10 years without drinking.

He said Knox had told officers: “I was under valium at the time, which is not an excuse, and I’m truly sorry for my actions.”

Mr Mcallister said Knox had shown a “tremendous degree of genuine remorse” and that the offence was “completely out of character”.

Sheriff described break-in as ‘unusual’

He said: “She had consumed street valium for the first time and had little to no recollection of this offence.

“Since this incident, she has been drink and drug free and has a real desire to continue on that path.”

Mr Mcallister said the case had attracted a “considerable degree” of attention, to the extent that she’s received “all sorts of abuse”.

Sheriff Kevin Duffy said: “It’s unusual for someone to relapse by breaking into a public house.”

Addressing Knox directly, he said: “I’ve listened to what’s been said on your behalf and considered the circumstances here.

“I’m satisfied this is an out of character offence.”

Knox dialled 999 herself

He ordered Knox to be supervised for 12 months.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson previously told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police were alerted to the bar’s alarm being activated at 3.20am on May 21.

Several units attended to investigate and found a window at the side of the building smashed but nobody inside.

Ms Simpson said: “CCTV was checked and that showed the accused approaching the locus on foot before attempting to smash the window using a keg, a metal pole and a pan.

“These appeared to be items the accused found at the rear of the property.”

‘She was quite a hard worker, I’ll have to give her that’

Wiggins was eventually successful and left the scene carrying several bottles of alcohol, including Jack Daniel’s and Captain Morgan Spiced Rum.

Ms Simpson went on: “At 4.50am, police received a 999 call from the accused whereby she intimated she required assistance at her address.”

Officers attended and recognised Wiggins from the CCTV footage and discovered bottles of booze in her cupboard.

Wiggins then admitted to officers she had broken into the Three Lums and stolen the bottles.

Following the court hearing, David MacLean, who owns the Three Lums, said: “It took about half an hour to get through the window. She was quite a hard worker, I’ll have to give her that.”