Supervet to bring first live stage show to Aberdeen

Aberdeen’s animal lovers are in for a treat as The Supervet will bring his first live stage show to the North-east.

Professor Noel Fitzpatrick, who has won a legion of fans with his acclaimed Channel 4 series, will be at the AECC on Friday, November 9, next year.

His live show, Welcome To My World, is billed as a groundbreaking event and a must for all animal lovers and fans of the TV show alike.

It will see Noel tell audiences about his life story and how he became The Supervet his fans know and love.

Noel said: “Come with me on a journey from a field in Ireland to a fantastical world of bionics and regeneration, where everything becomes possible.

“I am so excited to bring you my live show and share with you my story. Welcome to my world.”

Noel said when he conceived the popular TV series he wanted to tell a story about love and hope with incredible science in the background.

He recognised the important bond we have with animals, how they are part of our family and how much we will do for them for the unconditional love they give us.

Welcome To My World is described as a deeply immersive experience, transporting Noel and the audience into a virtual theatre, allowing him to illustrate some of his remarkable techniques.

It aims to be a unique opportunity to see his pioneering bionic inventions first hand, as he shares how his past paved the way for a more compassionate future for animals and those who love them.

Tickets for the AECC event are expected to be in big demand when they go on sale next Friday.