Supermarkets recall several seafood products amid salmonella fears

Several retailers have recalled a selection of chilled and frozen seafood products amid concerns they may be contaminated with salmonella.
The Food Standards Agency is advising any customers who have bought the products to return them to the shop.
Posters advising customers will also be displayed in the affected supermarkets.
The products which may have traces of salmonella are:
|by Sainsbury’s Mussels (Chilled)
|Pack size
|150g
|Best before
|All Date codes
|by Sainsbury’s Cockles (Chilled)
|Pack size
|90g
|Best before
|All Date codes
|by Sainsbury’s Seafood Selection (Chilled)
|Pack size
|200g
|Best before
|All Date codes
|by Sainsbury’s Cooked Cockles (Frozen)
|Pack size
|200g
|Best before
|All Date codes
|by Sainsbury’s Cooked Mussels (Frozen)
|Pack size
|300g
|Best before
|All Date codes
|by Sainsbury’s Seafood Selection (Frozen)
|Pack size
|300g
|Best before
|All Date codes
|Co-op Cooked Mussels (Chilled)
|Pack size
|140g
|Best before
|All date codes
|Co-op Cooked Seafood Selection (Frozen)
|Pack size
|300g
|Best before
|All date codes
|Asda Seafood Selection (Mussels, seafood bites and king prawns) (Chilled)
|Pack size
|240g
|Best before
|22, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 January 2021
|Asda Cooked Mussels (Chilled)
|Pack size
|150g
|Best before
|22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 January 2021
|Waitrose & Partners Essential Frozen Seafood Selection, (King prawns, mussels and squid rings) (Frozen)
|Pack size
|250g
|Best before
|All dates up to and including end January 2022
|Waitrose & Partners Essential Cooked Seafood Selection, (Mussels, king prawns and squid) (Chilled)
|Pack size
|200g
|Best before
|All use by dates from 20 December 2020 to 20 January 2021
Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.