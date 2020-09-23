Supermarket to open new store in Aberdeen community next summer

A supermarket chain has announced plans to build a store in a new Aberdeen community.

Sainsbury’s will open the Local store in Countesswells next summer.

Martin Dalziel, project director at Countesswells Development Limited, said: “We have been working hard to secure our first retail outlet within the growing town of Countesswells and are very pleased to make this announcement. I am sure it will be welcomed by residents.

“Sainsbury’s is a brand that is very much aligned with the aspirations of Countesswells. This investment in the new community supports local jobs and provides a much-needed local supermarket. It underlines our drive to make Countesswells a highly sought after and desirable residential community.”

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s property director, said: “We’re excited about our plans to open a new store in the growing Countesswells community. Our Local stores are tailored to the community to ensure we’re well placed to deliver for our customers. We know customers value the convenience of Sainsbury’s Local stores and I know this brand new store in Countesswells will be very popular with residents and visitors.”

Countesswells will provide in excess of 3,000 new homes along with supporting community facilities. The town will have two primary schools and one secondary school.