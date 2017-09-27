Aberdeen supermarket launches child-friendly shopping list to help out parents

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

An Aberdeen supermarket has launched a new shopping list scheme to help get children involved in the weekly shop.

The Happy Little Helpers initiative is being rolled out at ASDA stores across Scotland, including Dyce.

Created by ASDA worker Jenny Barnett, from Middlesbrough, the scheme involved a child-friendly shopping list using symbols of groceries such as fruit, vegetables and biscuits.

Children visiting the store can use the Velcro-backed symbols to help their parents shop, making it easier for children to ignore distractions and ensure a calmer, stress-free shopping trip.

Following success in Middlesbrough, ASDA bosses decided to roll out the Happy Little Helpers initiative to more than 300 stores nationwide.

Jenny, 32, said: “I know how hard it is at times to go shopping with your children.

“By creating the shopping list it takes the pressure away and helps children concentrate on a task which in turn reduces stress.”