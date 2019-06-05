Supermarket invites north-east residents to sign up for community funding

North-east residents are being invited to apply for money to improve their communities.

The Co-op, which has supported 460 north-east causes over the past two years, is targeting its funding more specifically as the next local community initiative application period opens.

The group is looking to support organisations that make a difference by protecting and improving community spaces, helping people reach their full potential by developing their skills, or promoting health and wellbeing.

Groups looking to deliver projects in these areas are being urged to apply to become beneficiaries of the scheme, which paid out an average of almost £5,000 to 4,000 causes across the UK last year.

More information about applying can be found at coop.co.uk/causes.

Applications close on June 16.