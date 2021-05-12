Supermarket invites Aberdeen charities to apply to new grant scheme

Charity and community groups in Aberdeen have been invited to apply to Tesco for help funding their local projects.

Tesco Community Grants will give funds to charities and community organisations who help children and families access food and support in Aberdeen.

Breakfast or holiday lunch clubs, food banks, youth clubs or schools can apply to the scheme.

Three community groups will be shortlisted in July to receive the grants and Tesco customers will be able to choose which one receives the most funding by voting in store every time they shop.

The funding pots available include £500, £1,000 and £1,500.

Tesco Community Grant manager Keith Jackson said: “Over the years, we’ve been delighted to have been able to support so many charities, community groups and organisations from every corner of the UK. The help and support they provide to families and children is now more important than ever.

“We’re encouraging groups in Aberdeen to apply for funding as we hope to see the fantastic community work they provide to continue long into the future.”

The scheme was originally launched in 2016 as Bags of Help and has supported over 36,000 community groups, with more than £86 million in grants.

In 2020, more than 10,000 groups throughout the UK were awarded funds of over £7.9 million by the supermarket.

Greenspace Scotland’s Emma Halliday said: “The last year has been extremely difficult for everyone, and that includes community groups and charities who will have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic. Many groups have seen a surge in demand for their services which has caused mounting pressure.

“We’re delighted to be working with Tesco to provide these much-needed funds, which will help to support local communities as we recover from the pandemic.”

The scheme is open to registered charities and non-profit organisations. Tesco customers and colleagues are invited to nominate a cause that they would like to see supported.