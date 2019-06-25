Supermarket in bid to sell alcohol for longer at two north-east stores

A supermarket chain could find out tomorrow if it can sell alcohol for longer at two of its north-east branches.

Iceland currently has permission to sell alcohol at its shops on Broad Street, Fraserburgh, and Marischal Street, Peterhead, from 10am to 8pm daily.

Bosses have now asked Aberdeenshire Council for permission to extend those hours to 10pm daily.

Iceland has also applied for permission to play recorded music at the branches.

The issue is to be discussed at the Aberdeenshire North Licensing Board when it meets in Peterhead at 8am tomorrow.

The application was heard by the board at its last meeting on April 24 but was deferred to allow an Iceland representative to speak in support of it.

A council report said the application has been categorised as non-contentious.

It added: “No objections were received.”