Supermarket gives cash boost to north-east sports clubs

A supermarket giant has invested more than £6,000 in north-east sports clubs.

Aldi handed over £6,500 to sports clubs across the north-east and Highlands as part of the supermarket’s annual Scottish Sport Fund.

The discount retailer restructured the prizes this year to improve investment in grassroots sport, giving sports clubs the chance to receive funding ranging from £500 to £2,500.

Clubs benefitting from this year’s Scottish Sport Fund include Aberdeen’s Panthers Basketball Club, who received £1,000.

Grampian Tigers Youth Cycling, MS Society and Upper Deeside Amateur Swimming Club were also successful and received £500 each.

Richard Holloway, regional managing director for Scotland, said: “It’s brilliant that a wide variety of sports clubs across the north-east and Highlands have been able to benefit from our Scottish Sport Fund initiative.

“We know that this year has been incredibly challenging for sports clubs, with many being unable to train for a significant amount of time due to lockdown, and it’s very humbling to see how much of a difference extra funding can make to clubs.”