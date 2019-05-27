Supermarket gets set to feed Aberdeen Kiltwalkers

A major supermarket is gearing up to feed 3,000 walkers at the annual Kiltwalk Aberdeen event.

As part of Aldi’s 25th anniversary celebrations in Scotland, the retailer was recently announced as the Kiltwalk’s official supermarket partner for 2019.

It is responsible for feeding Kiltwalkers across the four events, in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee and Edinburgh.

A kilted Kevin the Carrot will be at the start line to cheer on walkers and hand out energy-boosting snacks, including 1,400 apples and bananas, 6,200 cereal bars and 3,300 packs of jelly babies.

Aberdeen Kiltwalkers will take part in this year’s event on Sunday.

Last year, 20,082 participants helped to raise £3.6 million for 1,156 charities across Scotland.

A 40% top-up by the Hunter Foundation brought the total to more than £5 million.