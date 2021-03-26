Supermarket donates technology to north-east schools

A supermarket is to donate bundles of technology equipment to three schools in the north-east.

Asda has announced it is working with Dell Technologies to donate 7,000 laptops to schools across the UK.

It is hoped the move will tackle digital exclusion.

As part of the initiative, 10 laptop bundles are to be donated to Dyce Academy and Scotstown Primary School in Bridge of Don, as well as The Gordon Schools in Huntly.

Each of the bundles also include a headset and a mobile internet dongle, with a 20gb data allowance, funded by the Asda Foundation.

Each Asda store will nominate a nearby primary or secondary school with a large proportion of families struggling to support home learning. Schools will be identified by the store’s Community Champions based on their existing partnerships through their community outreach programme.

The news has been welcomed by Gordon MP Richard Thomson.

He said: “Through the pandemic, the importance of access to technology has been highlighted as a significant barrier to home learning.

“Sadly there are still some pupils who do not have access to suitable devices or reliable and affordable at home. I very much welcome this donation from Asda to help overcome the ‘digital divide’ and ensure families in our communities are not left without.”

Roger Burnley, CEO and president of Asda, added: “It’s clear that digital exclusion is an issue affecting many thousands of children who attend schools in communities that we serve.

“These children have been disproportionately affected by the lockdown and are at risk of falling further behind their peers. We want to do all we can to help break down the digital barriers so they can continue their education remotely.”