Supermarket confirms plans to stop selling fireworks across UK

Sainsbury’s will no longer sell fireworks in any of its stores across the UK.

The news, which has been welcomed by campaigners, was announced on social media.

We are really pleased to hear that @sainsburys will not be selling any fireworks to the public this year in an effort to reduce the distress they cause to pets and wildlife. ❤️ #RedwingsHorseSanctuary #Sainsburys #AnimalCharity #fireworks #animalwelfare pic.twitter.com/xB0nFbETiA — Redwings (@RedwingsHS) October 17, 2019

Sainsbury’s not selling fireworks to help prevent ptsd and vulnerable people as well as pets well done @sainsburys — willgbrexit (@willgbrexit) October 17, 2019

A Sainsbury’s spokesman said: “Fireworks are no longer available in our stores but customers can continue to choose from a range of seasonal products, such as glow sticks and light up spinning wands.”

The chain has more than a dozen stores across the north-east, including two large supermarkets in Aberdeen.

Earlier this month, a poll found a majority of people in Scotland support a ban on selling fireworks to the public.

More than 16,000 people responded to a Scottish Government consultation on fireworks amid growing concerns about them being used irresponsibly and recklessly.

Almost nine in 10 (87%) said they would support an outright ban on the sale of fireworks.

More than nine in 10 (94%) people said they want to see tighter controls on the sale of fireworks, while 92% feel there should be tighter controls on how they can be used.

Speaking at the time, Community Safety Minister Ash Denham said: “The results of our consultation and survey demonstrate overwhelming public support for a change in how fireworks are sold and used.”

He added: “The serious distress and occasional injury caused to animals around times of celebration has also been highlighted as a specific concern.”