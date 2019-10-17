Thursday, October 17th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Supermarket confirms plans to stop selling fireworks across UK

by Callum Main
17/10/2019, 4:01 pm Updated: 17/10/2019, 4:03 pm
© Kenny ElrickThe fireworks display at Aberdeen beach
The fireworks display at Aberdeen beach
Send us a story

Sainsbury’s will no longer sell fireworks in any of its stores across the UK.

The news, which has been welcomed by campaigners, was announced on social media.

A Sainsbury’s spokesman said: “Fireworks are no longer available in our stores but customers can continue to choose from a range of seasonal products, such as glow sticks and light up spinning wands.”

The chain has more than a dozen stores across the north-east, including two large supermarkets in Aberdeen.

Earlier this month, a poll found a majority of people in Scotland support a ban on selling fireworks to the public.

Almost nine in 10 want ban on sale of fireworks to public, consultation finds

More than 16,000 people responded to a Scottish Government consultation on fireworks amid growing concerns about them being used irresponsibly and recklessly.

Almost nine in 10 (87%) said they would support an outright ban on the sale of fireworks.

More than nine in 10 (94%) people said they want to see tighter controls on the sale of fireworks, while 92% feel there should be tighter controls on how they can be used.

Speaking at the time, Community Safety Minister Ash Denham said: “The results of our consultation and survey demonstrate overwhelming public support for a change in how fireworks are sold and used.”

He added: “The serious distress and occasional injury caused to animals around times of celebration has also been highlighted as a specific concern.”

 

Everything you need to know about Aberdeen’s fireworks display

Breaking