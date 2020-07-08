Supermarket chain hopes to open four more stores in north-east

A popular budget supermarket is planning to open four new stores in the north-east.

Aldi is looking for new store locations in the region, as part of an ongoing expansion drive.

It hopes to have 1,200 stores open across the UK by 2025, and has plans to open up more on 19 new locations in Scotland, including four in the north-east. This would bring its total number of supermarkets to 92.

There’s plans for an additional store in the north of Aberdeen and one in the south of the city as well as new stores in Stonehaven and Fraserburgh.

Each site should be around 1.5 acres and be able to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft building with around 100 parking spaces, ideally on a prominent main road with good visibility and access.

Ciaran Aldridge, National Property Director at Aldi UK, said: “Aldi is growing rapidly and we are welcoming around a million new customers into our stores every year.

“But there are also hundreds of towns across the UK where there is not an Aldi, meaning there are hundreds of thousands of people who can’t easily access the high quality, affordable food our customers love.

“We are willing to explore all opportunities, including developer-led schemes or existing retail units.”

Aldi already has six supermarkets in the north-east, including in Aberdeen, Westhill, Inveruie, Peterhead and Ellon.

It will also open in Portlethen, and has plans in to create a new store at Countesswells as well.

Founded by the Albrecht family, the first Aldi store opened in 1961 in Germany. The business now employs more than 25,000 people at more 1,900 supermarkets across the world.

Most of the food on the shelves is sold under an exclusive brand and the business works with a wide range of local food growers, also selling organic fruit and vegetables.

The discount supermarket has become popular with shoppers over the years and the business has grown steadily across the UK.