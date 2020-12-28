Supermarket chain Aldi to open new store at north-east retail park

Budget supermarket chain Aldi has announced plans to open a new store in the north-east in 2021.

The new branch will open at Portlethen Retail Park next year, and is expected to create dozens of jobs.

News of the store’s opening came as part of an announcement of a £20 million investment in four new shops across the country, taking its Scottish total to more than 100. It will also see the company operate a click and collect service in Scotland for the very first time.

Aldi already has six branches in the north-east – two in Aberdeen at Cornhill and Beach Retail Park, and others in Westhill, Inverurie, Ellon and Peterhead.

Work on another store at the new Countesswells development is also under way.

Richard Holloway, Aldi’s regional managing director for Scotland, said: “During an unprecedented year our Aldi colleagues and thousands of suppliers rose to the challenge of feeding the nation with tremendous skill and courage.

“As we look forward to 2021, our commitment to investment and expansion in Scotland continues, and we are excited be to opening a further four Aldi stores next year, and of course reaching our significant 100th store milestone. While our focus very much remains in bricks and mortar shopping, the launch of our click and collect service in Scotland is perhaps one of our most significant initiatives yet, expanding our existing eCommerce business to bring our full range of groceries online for the first time.

“Our success has been driven by the customers who put their trust in Aldi every time they shop with us. This is what enables us to keep investing in Scotland – in our products, our prices, our people and in the communities we serve. We are excited through our continued store expansion to be able to serve even more customers, offering them quality Scottish produce at exceptional prices.”

As part of its latest investment Aldi also plans to refurbish seven stores across Scotland, increase its range of locally-sourced produce and create hundreds of jobs.