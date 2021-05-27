Supermarket chain Aldi reveals plans for store in Macduff which could create 35 jobs

Supermarket chain Aldi has revealed plans to create a new £3.8million store in a north-east town.

Bosses have already started consulting with the community in Macduff about building a shop in Duff Street, opposite the sports centre.

The plans have emerged just as the long-awaited proposals for Morrison to set up in neighbouring Banff are gathering pace.

If approved, 35 jobs could be created in-store with further opportunities during construction.

Shop would bring ‘additional choice’

Aldi’s property director Philip Johnston presented the idea to Banff and Macduff Community Council earlier this week.

He said: “The store is designed to meet the shopping needs of residents not only living within the local area, but importantly add an additional choice for residents as well as retaining local spend which may have been lost to other areas.

“I have long held aspirations to bring our award-winning discount offers to the area and I was delighted to be able to discuss our aspirations with representatives of the community council for a new store on Duff Street.”

He added public consultations would be held later this summer before the proposals are formally lodged with Aberdeenshire Council.

If approved, the new store could be open by 2023.

Pensioner behind supermarket campaign ‘right glad’ about proposals

The community council shared the news on Wednesday night and said the shop would be a “great asset” to the area.

There has been growing support for a supermarket in Macduff since pensioner Robbie Edward petitioned for one back in 2015.

The 83 year-old retired council driver collected 600 signatures backing his campaign. He believes a supermarket will help regenerate the town and create jobs.

He said: “I just wanted to do something for the Macduff people, I’m just over the moon about Aldi’s proposal, I’m right glad about it.

“”I think it would help Macduff as a lot of people are going out of the area for their shopping.”

Troup councillor Ross Cassie, who applauded Mr Edward’s original campaign, added: “I would praise the hard work in the petition preparation and signature gathering of Mr Edward back in 2015 and his ongoing work in the Macduff community.

“I await any planning application that comes forward and any decision taken based upon all the evidence provided.”

Consultation for Banff under way

Meanwhile, across the bridge in Banff a consultation is under way on Aberdeenshire Council’s plans to sell off common good land at Canal Park to Morrisons to create a supermarket, cafe and filling station with car wash.

If they give permission, Aberdeenshire Council has to go to court to be permitted to sell it to Morrisons.

A deal was previously struck with Tesco in 2015, but fell through.