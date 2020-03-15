Supermarket cash benefits north-east groups

A number of groups across the north-east have been awarded funds through a supermarket scheme.

Asda’s Green Token Giving programme allows customers to vote on which projects in the supermarket’s area will be given money each quarter.

At the end of last year, tokens collected from the Asda stores in Dyce and Bridge of Don saw £1,000 given to Kinellar Community Hall and the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association (UK), in a bumper giveaway celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Asda Foundation.

As well as this, AberNecessities, AbilityNet, The Living Well Project Aberdeen and Friends of Westfield Park were all given £500 to put to use in the area – an increase from the usual £200 that groups would receive.

Each project was voted for by residents using the tokens provided at checkouts.