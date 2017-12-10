Supermarket brings the festive cheer with grand donation to North-east organisation

A North-east community group is feeling grand after a donation for its Christmas lights.

Light Up Peterhead was awarded £1,000 by the Asda store in the town to help with the cost of replacing festive lights.

Part of the firm’s community campaign, it aims to celebrate the work of volunteers that normally goes unrecognised.

Nicky Bunnet, from Light Up Peterhead, said: “We are extremely grateful for this amazing donation from Asda Peterhead, which has helped to light up the town this Christmas.

“This donation has allowed us to put on an extra special light display that the whole community can enjoy.”

Keely Long, community champion for Asda Peterhead, added: “Light Up Peterhead is an absolutely brilliant cause that brings the whole community together – the team always organises a fantastic night to launch the town’s Christmas celebrations.

“It’s a privilege to be able to bring some Christmas joy to the people in our community who deserve it most at this special time of the year.”

Asda Peterhead store manager Grant Mchardy said: “This Christmas, as part of Asda’s mission to reward those who have gone above and beyond, the Asda Foundation is investing thousands of pounds to reward the year-round work of local heroes.”