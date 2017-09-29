Superheroes team raises £1,000 for friends of ANCHOR

A band of superheroes tested their mettle on an inflatable obstacle course to raise cash for charity.

The Methlick Marvels raised more than £1,000 for Friends of ANCHOR by taking part in the charity’s Wipeout event held at Hazlehead Park.

The group’s members dressed in superhero costumes to battle it out against 27 other teams.

Michael Fotheringham, a member of the team, said they were inspired to raise money for the charity in recognition of what it has done to help a good friend, and they would like to thank everyone who sponsored them to take part in the event which has just celebrated its fifth year.