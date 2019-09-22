Super-fast cable work will see Aberdeen streets closed

Several roads are to close in an Aberdeen community over the next few months as a super-fast fibre network is installed.

CityFibre has been working across the city to link homes in the area up to its new full fibre scheme.

The company is investing £40 million in the city, working with Vodafone, which will give almost every home and business the chance to connect.

As part of the works, Bridge of Don is one of the next areas to benefit from the installation.

A traffic order has now been drawn up by Aberdeen City Council which plans to temporarily shut streets while installation teams carry out the necessary works.

CityFibre digs 100m at a time and assuming the area is reinstated immediately, there will only be 200m of work carried out on a street at any time – around one or two days outside a property.

Affected roads will be closed from 8am until 5pm the next day.

They include Denmore Gardens on October 24-25, part of Cairnfold Road on October 28-29 and again on October 30-31 and Park View on November 12-13.

Other streets to be closed will be Danestone Terrace from October 21-22, Corunna Road for two days from October 25, Bellfield Road for two days from October 28, Denmore Gardens on November 1-2 and Danestone Place from November 12 until the following day.

Scotstown Gardens will also be affected, as well as Cotton of Balgownie, Links Road and Donmouth Road.

Allan McEwan, CityFibre city manager for Aberdeen, said: “Undertaking a transformational project of this nature inevitably brings some disruption.

“We work closely with our construction partners to ensure this is kept to an absolute minimum.

“We make every effort to accommodate residents and ensure access to homes and businesses is maintained wherever possible.”