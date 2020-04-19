‘Sunshine Post’ to bring ray of happiness to Aberdeen hospital patients

An Aberdeen charity is calling for pen pals to sign up to write to patients in hospital.

Friends of Anchor, which supports the oncology and haematology wards at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, has launched a new postal service for inpatients in the Anchor Unit.

Friends, family members and strangers are being encouraged to write to those in the ward as part of their Sunshine Post initiative.

Letters, poems, cards, drawings and paintings are all welcomed as part of the project, which is designed to put a smile on the face of the recipients, who are not allowed visitors at this time.

Matthew Smith, wellbeing co-ordinator for Friends of Anchor, said: “With friends and family not being able to visit patients and be by their side, we know how difficult it must be for those who are spending time as an inpatient in the Anchor Unit.

“That’s why we decided to launch our inpatient postal service for the haematology and oncology wards.

“We’ve coined it ‘sunshine post’ because we know that a letter, painting or card from a loved one will bring an instant ray of sunshine to a patient.

“We’d love to see people get involved by writing in or getting their kids, grandkids or talented friends to draw or paint something that will lift the spirits of the person who receives it and bring a feel of home while they’re in hospital.”

One of the first to take part was Gwen Booth, who wrote to her sister Susan, who is being cared for in the haematology ward.

Gwen said: “Lots of people are missing out on time with special family members, and for Susan, that’s her lovely granddaughter Scarlett.

“When I saw the post on Friends of Anchor’s social media, I knew it was something that would really brighten up her day.

“I emailed an Easter photo of Scarlett and Friends of Anchor delivered it to Susan’s bedroom that afternoon. She was really pleased it with it, and it made such a lovely surprise.”

All sunshine post can be emailed or posted to the charity.

They will be laminated and disinfected before they are delivered to wards.

To write to a specific patient, include their name, which ward they are in, and the room number if known.

To email, contact wellbeing@friendsofanchor.org.uk

