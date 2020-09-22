Sunny weather to end as today marks autumn equinox

The autumn equinox will take place today, signalling an end to the sunny weather.

The Met Office said the seasonal phenomenon will take place today at 2.30pm when the centre of the sun, as viewed from earth, crosses the earth’s equator.

The equinox in the northern hemisphere occurs twice a year around March 20, the spring equinox, and around September 22, the autumn equinox.

They happen between the summer and winter solstices, during the equinox day and night will be around the same length.

The spring equinox marks the beginning of spring and from that day forward the day is longer than the night.

Similarly, the autumn equinox marks the start of autumn as the night becomes longer than the day.

14:30 BST today (22 September) marks this year’s Autumnal #Equinox when the centre of the Sun (as viewed from Earth) crosses the Earth’s equator This #dataviz shows the path of the sun by our Climate Data Scientist @neilrkaye pic.twitter.com/O6LHvRwlhx — Met Office (@metoffice) September 22, 2020

Met Office operational meteorologist Martin Bowles said there would be a “very autumnal feel to the weather” as of today because of the phenomenon.

He added: “It is when the astronomical autumn begins so it is quite appropriate we are getting quite a significant change in weather.

“You would expect a gradual change as we move later in the year, it just happens that as we have got these low-pressure systems coming in tomorrow that it coincides with the autumnal equinox.”