Sunday Times Rich List: Here are the nine wealthiest people in the north-east

An Aberdeen businessman has been named Scotland’s second richest man.

The Sunday Times Rich List has unveiled the names of the north-east’s wealthiest people ahead of its publication this weekend.

Oil magnate Sir Ian Wood and his family remain at the top of the local list with £1.763 billion – making him Aberdeen’s only billionaire.

The former managing director of Wood plc has increased his wealth by around £51 million in the last 12 months, which has pushed the family up from third place in the overall standings.

In 2017, Sir Ian’s JW Holdings firm raked in £3.3m in profits.

The family were one of only two to make their fortune from oil in the Scottish top 20 list, alongside Highland Spring owner Mahdi al-Tajir in fifth place, who also has interests in the energy sector.

Aberdeen-born Tony Quinn and his wife Christina, who now live in Australia and made their fortune in the pet food industry, come in at second on the north-east leaderboard with wealth of £330m.

Robert Watts, the compiler of the Sunday Times Rich List, said: “Many Rich Listers are this year nursing big losses due to the uncertainty over Brexit, turbulence on the stock market and the enormous change sweeping through our high streets.

“But more than half of our Scottish Rich List have seen their fortunes rise over the past 12 months – that’s a higher proportion than other parts of the UK.”

Despite only two oil tycoons cracking the top 20 in Scotland, seven of the nine wealthiest people in the north-east attained at least part of their wealth through the energy sector, including Steven Ferguson (£250m), Tony Quinn (£230m), Michael Freeman (£159m). Tommy Dreelan (£156m), Tom Cross (£152m) and Jim Milne (£120m).

The Thomson family, owners of the Evening Express and Press and Journal, came in seventh on the Scottish list, boasting wealth of £1.401bn.