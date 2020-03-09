Sunday bus cut ‘isolates Aberdeen homes’, says local group

A bus campaign group has said the removal of the Sunday service to an area of Aberdeen will “isolate over 1,000 homes”.

The group Buses For Dubford campaigned for three years to establish a service on Sundays for Dubford and Denmore.

Residents were previously left without any access to public transport, the nearest bus stops being on Scotstown Road.

In the new Aberdeen City Council budget approved at Tuesday’s meeting, funding for a number of subsidised services, including support for the number 40 on a Sunday, has been pulled.

The route is operated by First Aberdeen on behalf of the local authority and was brought in due to a perceived need.

It was decided to be cut after figures showed around seven people were travelling on the bus per journey, which cost £10,000 to run.

Other routes to and from the area on weekdays and Saturdays, including the 8 and the 1B, will continue as usual.

A statement from Buses For Dubford said: “The initial aim of the campaign group was to re-establish a bus service to Dubford and Denmore and after three years of campaigning hard we were delighted when we finally convinced the council to fund such a service.

“Whilst council-supported services have a reputation for having low usage, the Sunday 40 service to Dubford bucks that trend.

“And from our own monitoring, it has been well supported by the community, with good passenger numbers which we believe vindicates our argument about the need for this service.

“Removing this link would leave our community without any bus service, the nearest bus service being 30 minutes’ walk away and would isolate over 1,000 homes at a time when building working has just commenced on adding hundreds more houses to the area.

“We believe the service has the potential to become profitable in the future and the community will fight any attempt to deprive us of our service.”

Conservative councillor John Wheeler said: “Any reduction in services is regrettable.

“However, under difficult circumstances, decisions have to be made to prevent cuts to front line services such as education.

“Decisions are made on available data, which shows that on average there were around seven passengers per journey at a cost of nearly £10,000.

“We have asked First Aberdeen to consider alternative provision as part of existing routes and would encourage the community campaign group to engage with it.”

First Aberdeen declined to comment as it is a service operated on behalf of the council.