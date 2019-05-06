Aberdeen’s controversial garden waste charge to be rolled out in ‘late summer’

Aberdeen’s new garden waste tax is to be introduced in late summer, according to council officers.

Ian Yuill, Liberal Democrat councillor for Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee, contacted Aberdeen City Council to put forward 23 questions on the implementation of the charge.

In March’s budget meeting it was passed that a fee of £30 per year would be introduced for the uplift of brown bins.

A statement released by the local authority said those who pay for the service will be given a permit to attach to their bins to ensure they are emptied by the refuse team.

It is now anticipated that the new rules will come into force in late summer.

The response received by the councillor said: “Timing is key to the success of this service to attain the income required. It is important the service is launched during the gardening season.

“Work continues to develop the processes and procedures required and these are subject to a variety of factors, including procurement and internal service development.

“A project team has been established and, barring any unforeseen difficulties, it is anticipated the new service will go live late summer.”

Mr Yuill said: “I asked 23 questions and received 23 responses, although some of them are still pending. It’s a case of getting information to share with people who are as concerned about the tax as I am.

“The Liberal Democrats believe the garden tax is an unjustified and unwanted cash grab and everyone who supports it should be ashamed.”

However, city council co-leader Douglas Lumsden hit back, saying: “Maybe we would not have had to introduce a fee for brown bin collections if Mr Yuill joined the administration in writing to the Scottish Government requesting that £28 million was not cut from our agreed revenue grant.

“Instead of a brown bin charge, the Liberal budget proposed cutting funding to Fairer Aberdeen by more than £500,000, hitting the most vulnerable, the poor, the disabled and the most disadvantaged communities.

“He also proposed giving Lads Club, Fersands Family Centre, Middlefield and Printfield Community projects massive cuts to their funding.

“I would challenge Mr Yuill to visit these groups with me and explain to them why he favours a no charge for brown bins at the expense of supporting the valuable work carried out by our communities.”