Summer party for north-east cancer support charity volunteers

An Aberdeen cancer support is holding an event to thank its volunteers.

CLAN Cancer Support, which has centres across the north-east, relies on 400 assistants supporting people affected by the disease.

It will hold a summer party for its helpers at its base on Westburn Road tomorrow.

The volunteers help by providing support to CLAN’s clients as well as working at various events and in the charity’s numerous shops.

Anne Marie Robson, who helps out at CLAN House in Aberdeen, said: “Volunteering fits with my lifestyle. I am busy but I wanted to do something worthwhile.

“We’re the first point of contact for clients coming in to CLAN. We provide emotional support and signpost to the wide range of CLAN services.

“I just love it. Every shift I feel as if I have helped someone.”

The charity covers the whole of the north-east of Scotland.