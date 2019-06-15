Summer fun as Aberdeen University cashes in for Charlie

A children’s charity has received a cash boost to help pay for holiday club activities.

Charlie House, which supports young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, received a donation of £3,786 from the Aberdeen University Student Association (AUSA) group Raising and Giving.

The fundraisers have made more than £150,000 for charitable causes in the past few years by hosting a range of events across campus.

The money will go towards the charity’s holiday club activities during the summer.

As well as supporting families, Charlie House runs activity clubs for kids and their siblings.

Leigh Ryrie, children and family support manager at Charlie House, said: “We are always so grateful to receive fundraising donations to support our activity clubs.

“We offer a variety of sessions, which include family clubs, parent/carer groups, coffee mornings, a men’s group, siblings’ club, under-fives and teen siblings’ club.

“These sessions can be for the whole family and provide the opportunity to try new activities and enjoy quality time together making memories for the future.

“Our activities include everything from ice-skating to paddle-boarding and graffiti art sessions to pamper parties.”

The next holiday will include a horse and carriage day, ten-pin bowling, a cinema experience and a visit to Macduff Aquarium.

Families will also have the opportunity to go on an Aberdeen Harbour dolphin tour and ride on therapy ponies.

Leigh added: “Some parents have said our holiday clubs are a lifeline. Charlie House provides additional activities during the school holidays to reduce isolation and encourage peer support when the children are not in school.

“It can be a stressful time for families and so we ensure that there are frequent and accessible events for all.

“We are delighted to have an activity club every week in the summer holidays, starting from July for our families.”

For more information on how the charity can help, contact the services team on 01224 313333.