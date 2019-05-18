Sultan claims gay sex move ‘misunderstood’ after losing Aberdeen University honour

A WORLD leader wrote to a city university claiming his decision to bring in new laws to punish gay sex and adultery had been misunderstood.

Aberdeen University last month stripped the Sultan of Brunei of an honorary degree given to him in 1995 after the country introduced Sharia Law penal code punishments of stoning, amputation and whipping.

University chiefs said they had considered a response from the Sultan but refused to release it.

The Evening Express has now obtained the Sultan’s letter using freedom of information laws.

He said: “There appears to be a misconception as to the application of the (new penal code) which we would like to clarify.”

In the letter, the Sultan describes Brunei as a “loving and respectful community” and said its rules reflect the country’s cultural values.

He added: “The sentences – stoning to death and amputation imposed for offences of theft, robbery, adultery and sodomy – have an extremely high evidentiary threshold.”

The Sultan said four men “of high moral standing” would have to be witnesses to such crimes though “it is extremely hard to find one in this day and age”.

He speculated most convictions rest on the accused confessing and stated the accused can withdraw their confession at any time.

The Sultan argues the law only applies to Muslims – two thirds of the Brunei population – and that whipping will only be done over clothes.

Since the university’s decision, Brunei has announced it will no longer enforce the death penalty for gay sex.

The university’s LGBTQ+ student forum advisor Lise Bos said: “It shows the worldwide reaction to the penal code, including here in Aberdeen, have had an impact.”

George Boyne, the university’s principal, said: “The introduction by the Sultan of the new penal code is contrary to our strong commitment to the value of diversity and inclusion.”